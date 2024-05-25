Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $80,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $82.36 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.63 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

