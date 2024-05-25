CIBC Upgrades Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) to “Sector Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.25.

GATO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gatos Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

NYSE GATO opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $821.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 2.10. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,397,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Gatos Silver by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after acquiring an additional 80,889 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

