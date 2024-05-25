Principal Securities Inc. Invests $55,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,206,000 after purchasing an additional 104,190 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.12 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

