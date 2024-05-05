AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $155.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.63.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AutoNation stock opened at $165.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22. AutoNation has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $182.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 18.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $70,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $16,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,167,270 shares in the company, valued at $672,013,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly Dees sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $477,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,279 shares of company stock worth $21,041,962. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 50.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

