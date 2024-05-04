AJOVista LLC Buys Shares of 1,954 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $5,116,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,746,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,452,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,241,391. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $467,092.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,560. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

