Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.78. 7,822,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,331. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

