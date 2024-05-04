U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,816 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.2 %

SHW traded up $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.30. 2,027,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.