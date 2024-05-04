Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,769 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.14% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,501,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 353,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 228,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,410. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $19.14.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

