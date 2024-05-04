Comparing Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) & Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG)

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG – Get Free Report) and Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A -295.31% Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A 3.27% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) N/A N/A $1.29 billion $8.01 0.64

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Lithium Americas (Argentina) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group has a beta of 4.71, meaning that its stock price is 371% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group and Lithium Americas (Argentina), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithium Americas (Argentina) 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lithium Americas (Argentina) has a consensus target price of $10.70, suggesting a potential upside of 108.98%. Given Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas (Argentina) is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group.

Summary

Lithium Americas (Argentina) beats Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of digital implementation plans for exhibition center projects and display booths, and model designs for various exhibition centers and real estate. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Eagle, Idaho. Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group is a subsidiary of Global Strategies, Inc.

About Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina. Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

