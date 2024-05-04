Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,167 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,607,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,640,000 after buying an additional 1,680,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.3% during the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 44.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 762,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,447,000 after purchasing an additional 234,365 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.43 and a 12-month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.