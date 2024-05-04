MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Stock Performance

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $25.28.

Get MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US alerts:

About MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.