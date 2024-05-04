NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a payout ratio of 105.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.7%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

NREF stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 460.31, a current ratio of 460.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

