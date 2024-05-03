PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

PC Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

CNXN stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,016. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $632.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.19 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PC Connection will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

