PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
PC Connection has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PC Connection to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.
PC Connection Trading Up 3.2 %
CNXN stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 80,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,016. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.
View Our Latest Report on PC Connection
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.