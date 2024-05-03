BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECAT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company had a trading volume of 164,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,337. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $429,173.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,502,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,597,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,471,895 shares of company stock worth $24,913,495 in the last 90 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.