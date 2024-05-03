Swiss National Bank Sells 12,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 360,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $184,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,248,000 after purchasing an additional 44,141 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.57.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $355.15. 1,257,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.31 and its 200 day moving average is $437.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.93 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

