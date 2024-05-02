First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 7,736 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,736 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 36,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 67,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.06. 1,705,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,657,666. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

