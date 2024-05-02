Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,608 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.70.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

