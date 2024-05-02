Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $351,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

VCSH opened at $76.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2492 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

