First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $2.25 Million Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,747. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

