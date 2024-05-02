C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $86.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.53.

Shares of CHRW opened at $72.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

