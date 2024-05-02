MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $331.32 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $331.32 million and approximately $13.29 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $58.80 or 0.00101029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012186 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001414 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00013137 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,118.66 or 0.99850579 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012657 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,634,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,634,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 57.5308881 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $16,684,935.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

