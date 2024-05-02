Fei USD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32,729.26 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001662 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.96 million and approximately $32,729.26 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012090 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001416 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00013101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,257.06 or 1.00193451 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,733,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,475,091 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 15,733,758.69590239 with 15,475,091.3131401 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96498014 USD and is down -4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $35,896.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

