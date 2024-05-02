Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 3,755 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $22,755.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,425 shares in the company, valued at $378,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Funko Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Funko
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Funko in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNKO
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Funko
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.