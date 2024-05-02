Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Tracy D. Daw Sells 3,755 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $22,755.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,425 shares in the company, valued at $378,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Funko Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $291.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Funko by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Funko by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Funko by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Funko in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FNKO

About Funko

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.