ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) versus Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Head to Head Comparison

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 5 1 3.17 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.60%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 17.17% 47.40% 9.13% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and ZaZa Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $613.96 million 3.58 $105.43 million $1.57 13.99 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

