Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $7.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Research analysts expect that Asure Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

