Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Life Time Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th.

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 10,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $147,369.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,700.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Life Time Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,178,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 558,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,544,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Life Time Group by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTH opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $558.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

