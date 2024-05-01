Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $457,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,041,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.