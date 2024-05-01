Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 9,202.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGE opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.63. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.54.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

