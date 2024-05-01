NeueHealth (NEUE) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare NeueHealth to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

NeueHealth has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeueHealth’s peers have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeueHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeueHealth -71.23% N/A -1.21% NeueHealth Competitors -0.35% -3.71% -0.59%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeueHealth $1.16 billion -$1.15 billion -0.04 NeueHealth Competitors $78.61 billion $2.80 billion 8.70

This table compares NeueHealth and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NeueHealth’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeueHealth. NeueHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeueHealth and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeueHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 NeueHealth Competitors 83 926 2239 90 2.70

NeueHealth currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.34%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 12.90%. Given NeueHealth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NeueHealth is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of NeueHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 64.3% of NeueHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeueHealth peers beat NeueHealth on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

NeueHealth Company Profile

NeueHealth, Inc., a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics. It operates risk-bearing clinics under the Centrum Health, AssociatesMD, and Premier Medical Associates brand names. The company also offers integrated system care solution, such as embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services; and chronic care management, transitions of care, and referral management services. The NeueSolutions segment enables providers and medical groups to succeed in performance-based arrangements; and participates in the centers for healthcare access to medicare beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Bright Health Group, Inc. and changed its name to NeueHealth, Inc. in January 2024. NeueHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Doral, Florida.

