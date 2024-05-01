argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after buying an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of argenx by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,925,000 after acquiring an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after acquiring an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in argenx by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in argenx by 377.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,788,000 after purchasing an additional 340,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $375.50 on Wednesday. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.05.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

