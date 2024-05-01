Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MXC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

In other Mexco Energy news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $89,313.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,293.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

