Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:MXC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.