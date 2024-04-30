Auxano Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded down $7.64 on Tuesday, hitting $159.87. 4,124,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,287,550. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.63 and its 200 day moving average is $141.05. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $104.18 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.40.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

