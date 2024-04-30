Ethereum (ETH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $357.78 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $357.78 billion and approximately $17.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,931.29 or 0.04940679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00054190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,056,395 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

