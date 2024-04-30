Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $2.99 million and $138,778.19 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00175952 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $137,186.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

