LGL Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 223.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,538 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.9% of LGL Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 102,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IVV traded down $4.87 on Tuesday, hitting $507.72. 2,714,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,424. The firm has a market cap of $434.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.51.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

