Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Raised by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $239.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

