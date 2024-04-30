LGL Partners LLC Purchases 3,566 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 513,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 10.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LGL Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $76,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.27 and its 200-day moving average is $149.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

