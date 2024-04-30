Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.153-$1.202 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 3.2 %

ZBRA stock traded up $9.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.67. The company had a trading volume of 545,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $322.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $278.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.