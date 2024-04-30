Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,924 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,641,966. The company has a market capitalization of $161.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.67 and its 200 day moving average is $162.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

