WhiteCoin Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $18,628.91 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00130324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009720 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

