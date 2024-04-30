Invesco Senior Loan ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 40,004 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the typical volume of 3,511 put options.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,225,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,092. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $21.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

