Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHB. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 57,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 38,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,177. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $18.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

