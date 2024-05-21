BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. 32,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,237. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,892.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,024,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,859.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 107,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,112 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

