Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 138.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.5%.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.50. 363,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,813. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.