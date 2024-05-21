First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

FMY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

