Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2093 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Enel Chile has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ENIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 262,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,743. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

