LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

LCNB has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 73.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Shares of LCNB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,464. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. LCNB has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $206.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). LCNB had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

