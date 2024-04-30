Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.11 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,091.07 or 0.05120930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and $89.64 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 324% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH’s launch date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 826,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 827,552.49530426. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,288.97623189 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $74,812,894.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars.

