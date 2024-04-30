First Ascent Asset Management LLC Buys 24,652 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,652 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of First Ascent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Ascent Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $8,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGD. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $77.69. 163,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,386. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $80.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.