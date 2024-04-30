Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $29,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,348,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,901,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,865,000 after purchasing an additional 208,270 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 78,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,726,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,442,198. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

